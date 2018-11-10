News

Mérida, Yucatán, is the place to be, according to a new quality of life study.

The latest City Prosperity Index, compiled by UN-Habitat and the national housing fund Infonavit, ranked Mérida No. 1 for best all-round quality of life.

The Yucatán capital topped a list of 305 Mexican cities ranked by the index which measures productivity, quality of life, infrastructure development, equity and social inclusion, environmental sustainability and urban governance and legislation.

UN-Habitat executive director Maimunah Mohd Sharif said that along with the financial progress experienced by the city, it has also advanced in terms of environmental sustainability.

The index is part of the City Prosperity Initiative, which collects information that can serve as the basis for public policy.

Mérida has been recognized before for quality of life. For two consecutive years — 2015 and 2016 — it was ranked No. 1 on the most livable cities survey by the polling firm Gabinete de Comunicación Estratégica.

Source: El Financiero (sp)