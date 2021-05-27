Subway conductor suspended after video reveals beer can in cabin

A driver on the Mexico City Metro has been suspended from his duties after passengers caught him with a beer can in the conductor’s cabin on Tuesday.

Chaotic video footage from Candelaria station, on line 1, shows a beer can and a woman accompanying the driver in the cabin as passengers shout accusations.

The scandal comes almost a month after an elevated section of the Metro collapsed, killing 26 and hospitalizing more than 90.

In one video a woman zooms in on the evidence: “There are the beer cans, it’s already recorded without a problem,” she can be heard saying, to which the driver reacts with agitation.

Another video shows a tense altercation as the driver’s colleagues attempt to protect him before he is arrested by police.

The authority responsible for the Metro, the STC, confirmed on Wednesday that the driver had been suspended.

In a statement the STC said it had initiated the process to sanction the driver with the aim of terminating his contract. It also confirmed he will face legal proceedings.

