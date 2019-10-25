Summer time comes to an end: clocks change Sunday

News

Clocks in most parts of Mexico will move back an hour this weekend when daylight saving time ends at 2:00am on Sunday. The change applies to the whole country except for the states of Sonora and Quintana Roo and 33 municipalities along the northern border, which follow the United States’ daylight saving time schedule and will change on the first Sunday in November. The municipalities are: Tijuana, Mexicali, Ensenada, Playa Rosarito and Tecate in Baja California.

Juárez, Ojinaga, Ascención, Coyame del Sotol, Guadalupe, Janos, Manuel Benavides and Práxedis G. Guerrero in Chihuahua.

Acuña, Piedras Negras, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jiménez, Zaragoza, Nava and Ocampo in Coahuila.

Anáhuac and Los Aldama in Nuevo León.

Nuevo Laredo, Reynosa, Matamoros, Camargo, Guerrero, Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, Mier, Miguel Alemán, Río Bravo and Valle Hermoso in Tamaulipas. Source: El Financiero (sp)

