Vehicle owners’ survey reveals Kia, Mini most trusted vehicles

News

The Kia Rio: the Kia brand was the top-ranked mass market vehicle.

The Kia brand won in the mass market category

Mini and Kia are the most dependable automotive brands in Mexico, according to a new owners’ survey.

Conducted by the marketing information services firm J.D. Power, the Vehicle Dependability Study Mexico 2018 is based on the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles. The lower the score, the higher the quality.

The firm’s fourth study in Mexico focused on the problems reported over a 12-month-period by the original owners — with ownership ranging between 12 and 36 months.

It covered 177 specific problems grouped into eight major vehicle categories: engine and transmission; vehicle exterior; driving experience; features, controls and displays; audio, communication, entertainment and navigation; seats; heating, ventilation and cooling; and vehicle interior.

The Mini ranked highest in vehicle dependability among luxury brands with a score of 64 out of 100, followed by GMC with 76 and Mercedes-Benz with 84.

Kia was ranked highest among mass market brands with a score of 108. Honda ranked second with 125, followed by Toyota with 131.

Hyundai’s Elantra was the most dependable compact car in Mexico, while Chevrolet’s Spark was the most dependable city car.

The preferred basic SUV was the Mazda CX-3, while the Honda CR-V was the best midsize SUV.

In the category of subcompact crossover SUVs, the Honda HR-V was the most dependable, while the best midsize crossover was Toyota Camry.

The models with the best results in the basic luxury and subcompact categories were the Mini Cooper and the Kia Rio respectively.

Source: El Financiero (sp)