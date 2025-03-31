Monday, March 31, 2025
HomeGulf Coast
Gulf CoastNewsYucatan Peninsula

Suspect arrested in case of Tulum security chief’s assassination

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Police and security agents escort a handcuffed suspect onto a plane
Alejandro "N," alias "El Rayo," was arrested in Veracruz last Thursday. (FGE Quintana Roo/X)

The attorney general of Quintana Roo revealed on Monday that a 42-year-old male suspect was arrested last Thursday in connection with the murder of the police chief in the Caribbean coast resort town of Tulum.

José Roberto Rodríguez Bautista, a Navy captain turned security chief, was shot in Tulum on March 21 and died in hospital on the morning of Saturday March 22.

Tulum Security Minister José Roberto Rodríguez Bautista was killed at gunpoint on Friday.
Tulum Security Minister José Roberto Rodríguez Bautista was shot on March 21 and died the next day. (Cuartoscuro)

Quintana Roo Attorney General Raciel López told a press conference that state and federal authorities arrested Alejandro “N,” alias “El Rayo,” in Veracruz city for his alleged involvement in the murder of the municipal security chief.

He said that the suspect is from Taxco, Guerrero, and is a member of a criminal group.

“He participated in the homicide of the municipal secretary of public security,” said López, who noted that authorities determined that after the Tulum shooting, the suspect fled to Tampico, Tamaulipas, before traveling to Veracruz.

Another gunmen, a Guatemalan national known as “El Chaparro,” “El Guatemalteco” and “El Kaibil,” was killed by a bodyguard after he allegedly fired the bullet that ultimately took the life of Rodríguez. “El Guatemalteco” and “El Rayo” were on a motorbike when they allegedly attacked the security minister.

The attorney general said that “El Rayo” acted on the instructions of a criminal leader from the northern state of Tamaulipas to kill Rodríguez.

He said that the criminal leader was angry about the work Rodríguez carried out while a member of the state police of Colima, including his participation in a search operation near the border with Jalisco.

López described the detained suspect as a “dangerous individual” who is linked to more than 100 murders perpetrated in the north of Mexico.

He said that “El Rayo” planned the murder with eight other sicarios, or hired assassins, including “El Guatemalteco.”

López said that the homicide was “very well planned,” explaining that Rodríguez and relevant social media accounts were monitored for approximately five months before the security minister was killed in order to determine things such as his day-to-day movements, the number of bodyguards he had and what public events he would be attending.

He also said that criminals attempted to murder the security minister on six different occasions.

A mug shot of the suspect accused of participating in the assassination of the Tulum police chief, with his eyes blacked out for privacy
“El Rayo” is allegedly part of a criminal group that monitored the police chief’s social media for months leading up to the assassination. (FGE Quintana Roo)

“Due to various circumstances they didn’t achieve their objective,” López said.

After his arrest, Alejandro “N” was flown to Cancún, where a judge ordered he be placed in preventive detention on homicide charges.

If found guilty, he faces a sentence of up to 50 years in prison. López said that authorities are seeking to arrest those who allegedly collaborated with the detained suspect in the planning of the homicide in Tulum.

“In Quintana Roo, he who commits a crime of this nature will face the consequences,” he said.

With reports from López-Dóriga Digital, El Universal and Milenio

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Mexican soldier and ship

Navy seizes over 17 million liters of stolen fuel in double ‘huachicol’ busts

MND Staff - 0
Two separate operations netted enough stolen diesel and hydrocarbons to represent one of Mexico’s biggest fuel theft busts over the past decade.
Soft drinks and chips on display in a store

Junk food ban goes into effect in Mexican schools

MND Staff - 1
Chicharrones, hot dogs and juice boxes are a few of the items that will no longer be welcome in Mexican public and private schools.
Tourists walk down a Riviera Maya beach past piles of sargassum seaweed

Sargassum is back: Riviera Maya sees major increase in seaweed on beaches

MND Staff - 0
After a reprieve in 2024, the amount of sargassum seaweed washing ashore in Quintana Roo is on the rise again.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC