Synchronized swimming team wins seven gold medals in Greece

The medal-winning swimmers at one of their events in Greece.

The team was competing in the Artistic Swimming World Series 2018

Mexico’s synchronized swimming team won the seven gold medals that were at stake on the weekend in an event that was part of the FINA Artistic Swimming World Series 2018, held on the island of Syros, Greece.

The team stood out in the solo technical and solo free events, the duet technical and free events and the team technical, free and combination.

Soloists Joana Jiménez and Nuria Lidon Diosdado García claimed gold in their events, while Diosdado, together with partner Karem Achach Ramírez, repeated her success in both duet events.

The team’s wins in the technical, free, and combination added more golds to their tally.

Team leaders Diosdado and Achach led the team that participated in the Summer Olympics two years ago in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The last of 10 dates in the FINA series will take the team to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, later this month.

The Mexican swimmers are also preparing for the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games, to be held from July 19 to August 3 in Barranquilla, Colombia.

President Enrique Peña Nieto and Alfredo Castillo Cervantes, the head of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (Conade), wrote congratulatory messages on Twitter, commending the swimmers for their achievement.

