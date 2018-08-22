Tabasco gas well shut in area where manatees have died

News

But Environment Secretariat says Pemex not at fault in mammals' deaths

The federal Security, Energy and Environment Agency (ASEA) has shut down a gas well located near an area where at least 30 manatees have been found dead.

After inspecting gas wells and other facilities in the Hormiguero, Cobo, Comején and Usumacinta gas fields, ASEA decided to impose security measures at the Usumacinta No. 12 gas well.

The well is located in the lagoon area of the municipality of Jonuta, where residents of the nearby town of San José have reported gas leaks in Pemex infrastructure.

ASEA said the well was shut down because of “inadequate maintenance” and will remain closed until Pemex conducts the necessary repairs.

The environmental security agency also ordered that Pemex perform a series of tests to verify the integrity of well No. 14 in the Usumacinta field.

Although the Environment Secretariat has admitted it doesn’t know for certain what has caused the deaths of the manatees, it did say last week that it was not through any fault of Pemex.

The Association of Zoos, Breeders and Aquariums (Azcarm) praised the federal government and ASEA for its action. That organization revealed two weeks ago that an independent analysis found evidence of unsafe levels of heavy metals in the habitat of the manatees and in their remains.

Several have been captured and moved to another area to prevent further deaths. Studies are under way on the remains of those found dead to find the cause.

Source: El Universal (sp)