Tankers believed carrying stolen fuel seized in Gulf of Mexico

Two ships carrying 800,000 liters of fuel believed stolen have been seized by the Criminal Investigation Agency and the navy in the Gulf of Mexico.

The federal government was tipped off about the vessels by an anonymous caller early Monday morning and quickly intercepted the ships, which were then placed in federal custody at the port of Dos Bocas, Tabasco.

Government forces also detained 10 suspects, the ships’ captains and crew members among them.

Neither the ships’ point of origin nor destination is certain, but officials suspect they took on their cargo in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz.

Tabasco Governor Adán Augusto López Hernández recently told reporters that the federal government is investigating several cases of fuel theft in Dos Bocas.

The latter port is the site of the federal government’s new oil refinery. On January 16, President López Obrador told reporters that corruption was rampant in the port.

“We are investigating what is possibly a massive fuel theft operation, because it appears that thousands of unregistered barrels of crude oil are leaving port daily in Dos Bocas port alone.”

