Technology at the fore for 30,000 who attend Jalisco Talent Land

More than 30,000 people are expected to attend a wide range of activities at this year’s edition of technology expo Talent Land, which started yesterday in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Pablo Antón, cofounder of Jalisco Talent Network, said Talent Land offers something of interest for all tech lovers and that technology companies will be on the lookout for young talent to join their ranks.

More than 2,000 links between companies and potential employees were established at the 2018 event and the goal this year is to exceed that number, Antón said.

As in past editions, there are seven sections: Agro Land, Business Land, Blockchain Land, Creative Land, Developer Land, Gamer Land and Iron Land.

Agro Land, a joint initiative between event organizers and the Jalisco government, makes its debut at Talent Land 2019. Its goal is to educate attendees about the current use and potential of technology in agriculture.

In other sections, there is ample opportunity for attendees to not only watch, listen and learn about a broad range of technology topics but also participate in a variety of competitions.

Robot-sumo fights, drone competitions, video game tournaments and a massive hackathon are among the hands-on activities on offer. An attempt will also be made to break the record for the world’s largest mathematics class.

The roster of speakers includes Randi Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media; chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov; Mexican scientist and astronaut Rodolfo Neri Vela; inventor Manuel Gutiérrez Novelo; eccentric television scientist Beakman; and the science and mathematics educator known as Julioprofe.

There is also a stage called Talent Woman where female tech leaders will share their stories about working in the industry and offer advice to the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs.

Talent Land is one of Mexico’s premier technology events while host city Guadalajara is often described as the country’s Silicon Valley because of its large number of high-tech companies.

The event is being held at Expo Guadalajara, a huge convention center west of the Jalisco capital’s downtown. The five-day event concludes Friday.

