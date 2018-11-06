Telcel now offering household internet via mobile network

News

'Internet in your home' is Telcel's new service.

It follows similar offerings by Movistar, AT&T and Televisa

The largest cellphone operator in Mexico is now offering household internet via its 4G mobile network.

Spain-based Movistar was the first company to offer the service early this year, followed by the United States-based AT&T and the domestic firm Televisa in the spring.

For 199 pesos (about US $10) per month, users get speeds of up to 5 Mbps. Once a data cap of 100 GB is reached, download speed is reduced to 1 Mbps.

The second tier offers up to 10 Mbps with a data cap of 150 GB for 349 pesos (about $17.50). Once the cap is reached, download speeds are reduced to 2 Mbps.

Speeds depend on traffic and available technology in any given area.

Telcel also offers two modems — a Huawei for 1,439 pesos and an Alcatel for 1,279 pesos.

In some regions a two-year contract is required.

The residential 4G service is available everywhere that Telcel has coverage.

Movistar offers a 60 GB plan for 399 pesos per month, with 10 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload speeds. Once the data cap is reached, upload speeds drop to 2.5 Mbps.

The modem costs 899 pesos.

AT&T offers two residential 4G tiers, with download speeds of 5 and 10 Mbps, with prices of 200 and 350 pesos respectively. After a data cap of 150 GB is reached, download speeds in both plans are reduced to 2 Mbps.

The company’s modem costs 1,200 pesos.

Broadcaster Televisa’s Blue Telecomm service offers two data-cap free plans for 225 and 375 pesos with upload speeds of 5 and 10 Mbps respectively. The price of the modem is 849 pesos.

Source: Xataka México (sp)