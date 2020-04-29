Telmex says problem fixed after hours of bad internet Tuesday

Users of internet service provided by Telmex and Telcel experienced network failures in many locations across the country on Tuesday, but the former assured customers that the problem has been fixed.

The firm owned by businessman Carlos Slim said in a press release that the problem was due to a software failure, causing some customers in the cities of Puebla, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Coatzacoalcos, Poza Rica, Irapuato, Aguascalientes and Mexico City to experience service interruptions, although the effects were reported in several other locations.

Telmex added that it “detected the failure thanks to its network management systems, … which allowed it to locate the point of origin and immediately initiate the process to solve it, allowing clients to continue navigating normally.”

For some customers in Oaxaca, service was far from normal for much of the afternoon for both customers of Telmex and the Telcel mobile network.

The internet service troubleshooting website Downdetector reported that the network failures occurred between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The problems caused many users to complain on social media about how the failures were affecting their lives. One of the primary complaints came from students trying to study online.

“I have to do homework on the university platform … [but can’t because of] Telmex with its lousy crap,” said one fed-up student on Twitter.

Telmex asked customers experiencing service interruptions to provide their full names, 10-digit phone number associated with their internet account, a cell phone number and email in order to solve any continuing problems with their service.

Despite the company’s statement that service had been returned to normal, users continued to complain of internet failures and the inability to speak with customer service on Wednesday.

Sources: Milenio (sp), Xataka (sp)