Temperatures to rise as high as 40 C in some regions

Winter isn’t officially over for a month or so but some regions will be seeing extremely warm conditions.

As sub-zero temperatures prevail in higher, mountainous regions, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) has forecast temperatures above 40 C today in parts of San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Temperatures are slightly lower elsewhere, with parts of the states of Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Durango, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Puebla, Morelos, Sinaloa, Colima, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo expected to see temperatures between 35 and 40 C.

The story will be quite different in the mountains of Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, Sonora, Coahuila, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Tlaxcala and México states, where the thermometer will drop to between -5 and 0 C.

In the highlands of Michoacán, Guanajuato, Aguascalientes, Querétaro, Hidalgo and Puebla, temperatures will range between 0 and 5 C.

A new cold front, No. 38, is on the way and forecast to deliver more cool weather in northern and northeastern Mexico.

Wind gusts of up to 70 kilometers an hour and dust storms are forecast for the Baja California peninsula and the states of Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango and Coahuila.

