Customer gets 18 cases of tequila at 30% off after store erred in signage

With the Buen Fin shopping event offering knockdown prices on a wide range of products, two happy shoppers decided to take full advantage of a tequila discount at a store in Zapopan, Jalisco.

But when the couple tried to buy all 18 cases on offer of Maestro Dobel Diamante at 30% off from La Playa Acueducto liquor store, they were rebuffed and told that the maximum purchase was three cases per person, a fact that the store had neglected to advertise.

One of the customers explained how the event unfolded. “We arrived at a branch of La Playa Acueducto … When they told us about the stocks they had, we said we wanted to buy everything because they had a 30% discount … They told us that they could only sell us three cases. We asked why they only wanted to sell us three cases given that they did not have any sign indicating that no more could be sold,” she said.

The couple said they contacted the consumer protection agency Profeco, whose personnel called on the store to honor the promotion, which it subsequently did.

Maestro Dobel Diamante is normally sold at around 700 pesos (about US $34).

With reports from El Universal