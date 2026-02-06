Thursday, February 5, 2026
HomeEl Bajío
El BajíoNews

Mayor of Tequila, Jalisco, arrested for extortion and alleged cartel ties

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Tequila Mayor Diego Rivera Navarro handcuffed with Mexican federal agents
The federal security minister announced the arrest of Tequila Mayor Diego Rivera Navarro on Thursday. (SSPC)

Federal Security Minister Omar García Harfuch announced on Thursday the arrest of the mayor of Tequila, Jalisco, and three other high-ranking municipal officials.

Mayor Diego Rivera Navarro and three Tequila municipal government directors were detained on extortion charges, according to federal sources quoted in media reports. They all allegedly have links to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

García Harfuch said on social media that the mayor of Tequila — a municipality considered the birthplace of Mexico’s most famous tipple — was detained by federal security forces in an operation that was part of Operación Enjambre, a security strategy aimed at combatting collusion between organized crime and municipal government officials.

He said that the operation came after citizens filed “several complaints” against the mayor

García Harfuch also noted that three México state mayors were previously detained during the execution of Operación Enjambre.

In addition, he wrote: “Three other public servants from the [Tequila] municipal government were also detained: the director of public security, the land registry and property tax director and the director of public works.”

“These actions were carried out within the framework of the National Strategy against Extortion and the fight against corruption instructed by President @Claudiashein.”

Morena mayor allegedly extorted tequila companies 

Citing federal authorities, the La Jornada newspaper reported that Rivera, who represents the Morena party, is under investigation for his alleged operation of extortion schemes that target beer and tequila companies in Jalisco, and for alleged links to a CJNG cell.

Late last year, the tequila maker José Cuervo filed a complaint against the mayor for his alleged attempt to collect excessive taxes from the company, and to charge it excessive license fees.

Other businesses have filed similar complaints, according to the Reforma newspaper.

Citing federal sources, the news outlet Debate reported that it is known that Rivera leads a “corruption network” within the Tequila municipal government in which officials extort businesses in the municipality and “divert” — i.e. embezzle — public funds.

The mayor also allegedly shut down the National Museum of Tequila and converted the building into his personal residence without the approval of the National Institute of Anthropology and History.

In addition, Rivera has been accused of committing acts of “gender-based political violence” against three female councilors, Debate reported.

With reports from ReformaLa Jornada and Debate

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
mexican team ready to board Ukrainian vessel

Mexico teams up with Ukraine for its first Antarctic research campaign

MND Staff - 0
Mexico is a strong supporter of Ukraine's right to defend its homeland, and Ukraine has had a strong presence in Antarctic scientific exploration. Now they're working together.
Jeffrey Epstein

The Epstein files’ Mexico connection: Former US ambassador responds to allegations

MND Staff - 0
The most recent tranche of Epstein file documents include the name of a former US ambassador to Mexico, as well as several former Mexican presidents.
Dámaso López Serrano

US court sentences son of El Chapo’s right-hand man to 5 years in prison

MND Staff - 0
Cartel boss Dámaso "Mini Lic" López Serrano has been implicated in the 2017 murder of journalist Javier Valdez, but his current prison sentence is for trafficking fentanyl.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC