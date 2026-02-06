Mayor of Tequila, Jalisco, arrested for extortion and alleged cartel ties

Federal Security Minister Omar García Harfuch announced on Thursday the arrest of the mayor of Tequila, Jalisco, and three other high-ranking municipal officials.

Mayor Diego Rivera Navarro and three Tequila municipal government directors were detained on extortion charges, according to federal sources quoted in media reports. They all allegedly have links to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

En seguimiento a la Operación Enjambre, donde fueron detenidos tres presidentes municipales del Estado de México, y derivado de varias denuncias ciudadanas, en un operativo coordinado @Defensamx1, @SEMAR_mx, @FGRMexico, @SSPCMexico y CNI fue detenido en Jalisco, Diego “N”,… — Omar H Garcia Harfuch (@OHarfuch) February 5, 2026

García Harfuch said on social media that the mayor of Tequila — a municipality considered the birthplace of Mexico’s most famous tipple — was detained by federal security forces in an operation that was part of Operación Enjambre, a security strategy aimed at combatting collusion between organized crime and municipal government officials.

He said that the operation came after citizens filed “several complaints” against the mayor

García Harfuch also noted that three México state mayors were previously detained during the execution of Operación Enjambre.

In addition, he wrote: “Three other public servants from the [Tequila] municipal government were also detained: the director of public security, the land registry and property tax director and the director of public works.”

“These actions were carried out within the framework of the National Strategy against Extortion and the fight against corruption instructed by President @Claudiashein.”

Morena mayor allegedly extorted tequila companies

Citing federal authorities, the La Jornada newspaper reported that Rivera, who represents the Morena party, is under investigation for his alleged operation of extortion schemes that target beer and tequila companies in Jalisco, and for alleged links to a CJNG cell.

Late last year, the tequila maker José Cuervo filed a complaint against the mayor for his alleged attempt to collect excessive taxes from the company, and to charge it excessive license fees.

Other businesses have filed similar complaints, according to the Reforma newspaper.

Citing federal sources, the news outlet Debate reported that it is known that Rivera leads a “corruption network” within the Tequila municipal government in which officials extort businesses in the municipality and “divert” — i.e. embezzle — public funds.

The mayor also allegedly shut down the National Museum of Tequila and converted the building into his personal residence without the approval of the National Institute of Anthropology and History.

In addition, Rivera has been accused of committing acts of “gender-based political violence” against three female councilors, Debate reported.

With reports from Reforma, La Jornada and Debate