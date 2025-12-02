As the Atlantic hurricane season comes to a close, the Riviera Maya is blissfully unscathed

The Atlantic hurricane season has come to an end with no serious incidents reported in Quintana Roo despite its long Caribbean coastline, Governor Mara Lezama announced Monday.

Quintana Roo’s good fortune was not due to a lack of powerful hurricanes. In fact, for only the second time on record, three Category 5 storms made landfall during the Atlantic hurricane season, which ended Nov. 30. Besides them (Erin, Humbert and Melisa), the 13 weather systems in 2025 included seven tropical storms, one subtropical storm, Category 4 Gabrielle and Category 2 Imelda.

Yet none of them threatened Quintana Roo’s tourism industry or caused anywhere near as much damage as Hurricane Erick on Mexico’s Pacific coast, which made landfall as a Category 3 in June, causing 24 fatalities and more than US $275 million in damage throughout the states of Oaxaca and Guerrero.

Speaking at the Second Ordinary Session of the State Civil Protection Council, Lezama credited the state’s preparedness for the clean outcome as she praised the people of Quintana Roo and the armed forces for building a culture of prevention.

“The fact that there were no incidents demonstrates that when we work together, each from our own position and assuming our responsibility, we are capable of facing any challenge,” the governor said.

She stressed the importance of constant monitoring, as well as public awareness about the effects of climate change on Quintana Roo’s already at-risk location. She also highlighted the extensive cleaning and clearing works that took place before and during hurricane season to mitigate the impact of a potential storm, with a task force of 4,000 personnel prepared to respond to a severe weather event.

Not all countries in the Northern Atlantic Ocean were as fortunate as Mexico. The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season will likely be remembered for Hurricane Melissa and the devastation it caused across Jamaica and Cuba, where communities are still recovering.

With reports from Quintana Roo Quadratin, BBC News and Fox 35 Orlando