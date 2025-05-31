The MND News Quiz of the week: May 31st
Water commission demolishes illegal dams built by Chihuahua ex-governor
The unpermitted dams blocked a Rio Grande tributary, redirecting the water to irrigate Duarte's cattle ranch and walnut orchard.
US trade court blocks Trump’s ‘fentanyl trafficking’ tariffs against Mexico
Tariffs remain in place, for now, after the Trump administration quickly appealed the ruling.
Tropical Storm Alvin forms off Pacific coast, heading for Baja
The first named storm of Pacific hurricane season is expected to bring wind, rain and heavy swell to coastal states from Michoacán up to Baja California Sur.