Saturday, May 31, 2025
The MND News Quiz of the week: May 31st

News quiz

What's been going on in the news this week? Our weekly quiz is here to keep you on top of what’s happening in Mexico.

Get informed, stay smart.

Are you ready?  Let’s see where you rank vs. our expert community!

This Sunday, Mexicans head to the polls to elect which government figures?
A Mexican voter fills out a ballot in a voting booth bearing the words "INE" and "El voto es libre y secreto."

A street in New York City has been renamed for which Mexican band?
Two members of Los Tigres del Norte play guitar and accordion

Guadalajara police have unveiled a fleet of which new car as part of efforts to police the 2026 FIFA World Cup?
Policewomen at security dialogue with activists

President Sheinbaum was invited to the next G7 summit by which global leader?
President Sheinbaum at her press conference podium

Protests by Mexico's CNTE trade union caused havoc across the capital this week. Who does the CNTE represent?
Protestors with the CNTE teachers' union march in CDMX.

Which supermarket chain announced a 3.5 billion peso investment in the state of Tamaulipas?
People buying bottled water from a supermarket

What is the name of the tropical storm currently headed towards Los Cabos?
Tropical Depression Eleven-E satellite image off Mexico coast

The Mexican government is demolishing a series of dams in Chihuahua. Why?
La Boquilla dam in Chihuahua, aerial view at sunset

Mexico's Club América play which U.S. soccer club for a spot at the 2025 Club World Cup?
The Club America soccer team from Mexico City posing as a group in two horizontal rows some standing, some crouching slightly. They are all wearing their uniform yellow tee shirts and blue shorts. They are posing on the pitch of a stadium

Eduardo "Sugar" Nuñez has become Mexico's latest boxing champion. Where did he win his title?
Two boxers fight

Heavy machinery sits in a river bed with a partly demolished dam, next to a large hacienda-style house

Water commission demolishes illegal dams built by Chihuahua ex-governor

MND Staff - 0
The unpermitted dams blocked a Rio Grande tributary, redirecting the water to irrigate Duarte's cattle ranch and walnut orchard.
Angry Trump

US trade court blocks Trump’s ‘fentanyl trafficking’ tariffs against Mexico

MND Staff - 8
Tariffs remain in place, for now, after the Trump administration quickly appealed the ruling.
A map showing the path Tropical Storm Alvin is predicted to take, starting off the Mexican coast and approaching the Baja Peninsula

Tropical Storm Alvin forms off Pacific coast, heading for Baja

MND Staff - 0
The first named storm of Pacific hurricane season is expected to bring wind, rain and heavy swell to coastal states from Michoacán up to Baja California Sur.

