Saturday, December 16, 2023
The week in photos from Mexico: Campeche to Puebla

Kate Bohné
By Kate Bohné
Pilgrimage in San Cristóbal de las Casas
Dec. 9: Celebrations were held across the country in honor of the Virgin of Guadalupe this week, including here in San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas. (ISABEL MATEOS /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Take a visual tour of Mexico – from the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City to the Diamond Zone in Acapulco – with this selection of pictures from the week.

Paso de Cortés, Puebla

Dec. 9: Hundreds of pilgrims came from across Mexico to visit the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City on Dec. 12. (MIREYA NOVO/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Acapulco, Guerrero

Acapulco hotels
Dec. 10: Forty-six days after Hurricane Otis made landfall in Acapulco, the damage is still visible in the Diamond Zone of hotels and luxury residences. (CARLOS ALBERTO CARBAJAL/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Mexico City

Basilica of Guadalupe
Dec. 12: On the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, millions of pilgrims congregated in the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City. (GOBIERNO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Xonacatlán, México state

Making glass ornaments
Dec. 14: A young artisan works on decorating glass Christmas ornaments. (CRISANTA ESPINOSA AGUILAR /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Mérida, Yucatán

Park in Mérida
Dec. 14: The immersive art project called “La Peni” at the Parque de la Paz in Mérida was inaugurated. It includes projections and video mapping on the former penitentiary building. (MARTÍN ZETINA/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Mexico City

Nutcracker ballet
Dec. 15: The 20th season of The Nutcracker ballet is underway at the National Auditorium in Mexico City. (MARIO JASSO/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

San Francisco, Campeche

President López Obrador and the Maya Train
Dec. 15: Ticket in hand, Presidet Andrés Manuel López Obrador gets ready to board the Maya Train after inaugurating its first three sections. (PRESIDENCIA/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

