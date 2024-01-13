Saturday, January 13, 2024
News
The week in photos from Mexico: Campeche to San Miguel de Allende

Kate Bohné
By Kate Bohné
Band plays in a church
Jan. 6: Hundreds made the pilgrimate to Zoquito, Zacatecas to visit the largest "Niño Dios" figure in the world, over six meters high, and celebrated on Epiphany (Three Kings' Day). (ADOLFO VLADIMIR /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Take a visual tour of Mexico — from a protest in Cuernavaca to a festival in Chiapas — with this selection of pictures from the week.

Mexico City

Jan. 7: Arkadas the rescue dog celebrated his first birthday at the Marte Military Base in Mexico City, with human and canine friends. (GRACIELA LÓPEZ/ CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Lerma, Campeche

Jan 8: In the Lerma community in the city of Campeche there is a 150-year-old tradition of a three-day festival celebrating the Three Kings that includes, music, dances and food. (MICHAEL BALAM/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Cuernavaca, Morelos

Jan. 8: Friends of the artist and activist María Fernanda Rejón Molina gathered at the Cortés Palace to protest her murder and demand justice. Rejón Molina was found on Dec. 23 on the Autopista del Sol highway. (MARGARITO PÉREZ RETANA/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Celaya, Guanajuato

Jan. 9: Firefighters in Celaya honor their comrade, Felipe Jiménez Sánchez, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while attending to a burning vehicle. (DIEGO COSTA/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Chiapa de Corzo, Chiapas

Jan. 9: The Fiesta Grande of Chiapa de Corzo includes various activities and traditions, such as the parade of the Chuntaes: men and women in elegant dresses and makeup who come out to dance on the city’s streets. (ISABEL MATEOS /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato

Jan. 11: A dramatic sunset over the San Francisco Temple in San Miguel de Allende. (Travis Bembenek)

Monterrey, Nuevo León

Jan. 13: The Environment Ministry of Nuevo León issued an alert for high particle pollution in the Monterrey metro area, after strong winds and dry conditions increased the level of dust in the air. (GABRIELA PÉREZ MONTIEL / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Travis Bembenek -
Sandra Gancz Kahan -
Sarah DeVries -
