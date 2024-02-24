Saturday, February 24, 2024
The week in photos from Mexico: Mexicali to San Cristóbal de las Casas

Kate Bohné
By Kate Bohné
Take a visual tour of Mexico — from demonstrations in Monterrey to the early jacaranda blossoms in Mexico City — with this selection of pictures from the week.

Monterrey, Nuevo León

Feb. 18: Citizens and civil society organizations gathered to demonstrate in “defense of our democracy” in cities around Mexico, as seen here in Monterrey. (GABRIELA PÉREZ MONTIEL / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Toluca, México state

Feb. 18: A view of the Xinantécatl volcano from the city of Toluca after cold front 35 brought snowfall to the peaks. (CRISANTA ESPINOSA AGUILAR /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Ocoyoacac, México state

Pilgrims leave Ocoyoacac, México state
Feb. 20: Pilgrims left for an annual journey to the Guadalupe Basilica in Mexico City from México state. (CRISANTA ESPINOSA AGUILAR /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Mexicali, Baja California

Feb. 21: A Baja California missing persons search collective found human bones in the desert near Mexicali in the same place where last week two trucks were found buried in the dunes, one of which was riddled with bullet holes. (ISABEL LÓPEZ /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Cuitzeo, Michoacán

Feb. 21: One of the main economic activities in this region used to be fishing, but today the lake of Cuitzeo is nearly dried up as a result of drought. (JUAN JOSÉ ESTRADA SERAFÍN /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Mexico City

Feb. 22: One of the most well-known signs of spring in Mexico City is purple jacaranda blossoms, which have started to bloom early this year. (ANDREA MURCIA /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Tapachula, Chiapas

Feb. 23: The “Street Brigade to help Women” organization offers medical assistance to migrants at the national refugee commission offices in Tapachula. (DAMIÁN SÁNCHEZ/CUARTOSCURO.COM)
Guerrero's warring organized crime groups reported to have reached a truce

The truce comes a week after four Catholic bishops met with cartel leaders in an unsuccessful attempt to negotiate a ceasefire between the two crime groups.

A seizure of nearly 700 kilos of cocaine was carried out by the Navy on Thursday in a high-speed drug bust at sea.
Hazy view of Mexico City skyline

High concentrations of ozone have triggered environmental health restrictions in Mexico City and the Valley of México.

