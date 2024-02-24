Take a visual tour of Mexico — from demonstrations in Monterrey to the early jacaranda blossoms in Mexico City — with this selection of pictures from the week.
The week in photos from Mexico: Mexicali to San Cristóbal de las Casas
Guerrero’s warring organized crime groups reported to have reached a truce
The truce comes a week after four Catholic bishops met with cartel leaders in an unsuccessful attempt to negotiate a ceasefire between the two crime groups.
Mexican Navy seizes 672 kilograms of cocaine off Oaxaca coast
A seizure of nearly 700 kilos of cocaine was carried out by the Navy on Thursday in a high-speed drug bust at sea.
Air quality alert in effect for Mexico City metropolitan area
High concentrations of ozone have triggered environmental health restrictions in Mexico City and the Valley of México.