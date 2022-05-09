Thieves nab 300 drones in highway robbery

News

DJI is the world's leading producer of non-military consumer drones, often used for aerial photography and videography.

More than 800 products worth about US $320,000 were stolen

A technology company has asked customers for patience after thieves cleared out a truck carrying a variety of products on Tuesday, including over 300 of the company’s drones.

China-based DJI said in a statement on social media on Friday that around 300 drones and 500 cameras and mounts were stolen in the highway robbery from a truck transporting the products to their warehouses.

The news site Xataka México reported that 324 drones and 521 cameras and mounts were taken and that the value of the stolen goods was about 6.5 million pesos (US $320,000).

The company didn’t confirm where the goods were stolen, but DJI has three stores in Mexico City as well as stores in Cancún, Quintana Roo; Guadalajara, Jalisco; San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León; Quéretaro city and Puebla city.

“We’ve worked hard to initiate all of the legal proceedings to find the items and those responsible. We extend an apology to our customers that are being affected by this difficult situation and we assure that we’ll do everything possible so that you can get your orders as soon as possible,” DJI said.

The company said the stolen products had been blocked, but asked people to look out for unofficial sales of their products and to inform the authorities if they see them being sold.

DJI is headquartered in China, but also has offices in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong.

