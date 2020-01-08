Disguised as cop, thief relieves police station of weapons and radios

A man disguised as a police officer broke into the police station in Tonalá, Jalisco, Sunday and stole guns and radio equipment.

The officer on duty said the man handcuffed and gagged him in order to gain entrance to the station.

He then proceeded to rob 11 hand guns, four rifles, 20 magazines and four portable radios.

Tonalá residents say the police aren’t the only victims of such crimes.

“We see a big lack of security, there are few police officers and those few really don’t appear to be worried about the criminals,” said one woman. “We see armed vehicles pass by and no one stops them, no one pulls them over.”

Other citizens have called for the National Guard or army troops to be brought into the neighborhood of Loma Dorada to reinforce the police due to their inability to keep residents safe.

“It would be better for them to bring in the armed forces so they can help us,” said another resident who asked to remain anonymous. “This park is very dangerous. At 6:30 in the afternoon when it gets dark, it’s really unsafe. Come and you’ll see that there’s no one here.”

Source: El Milenio (sp)