Thieves nab gold and silver ingots worth up to US $8 million

Thieves in Sonora stole a load of gold and silver ingots worth as much as US $8 million from an armored vehicle on Friday.

The 47 ingots, containing an alloy of gold and silver and called doré bars, belonged to the Penmont Mining Company and were being transported by the Sepsa security company when the vehicle was attacked by armed civilians on the Caborca-Sonoyta highway a little after 9:00pm.

The company revealed the estimated value of the loss in an official statement.

“The approximate total is estimated to be between $6 million and $8 million, which is insured according to the company’s security protocols.”

Unofficial reports have indicated that three Sepsa guards were injured in the attack.

The ingots were being shipped by Penmont, a company that is owned by mining giant Fresnillo, from the Noche Buena mine.

This is not the first time Penmont has been the target of highway robbery in the region.

In August 2015, an armed caravan of three vehicles stole four kilograms of gold and 100 ounces of crude silver, then valued at 4.3 million pesos (US $225,000), from a company vehicle.

