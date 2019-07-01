AMLOFest II: thousands expected to celebrate anniversary of AMLO’s win

Fans of President López Obrador started gathering in Mexico City’s zócalo early this morning for an event to celebrate the first anniversary of his victory in the 2018 presidential election.

Dubbed AMLOFest, the celebration is open to everyone and was to start at 3:00 pm with a performance by flautist Horacio Franco and double bassist Víctor Flores. Later, there are to be performances by the Symphonic Band of Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca, and Margarita, La Diosa de la Cumbia (The Goddess of Cumbia).

López Obrador was to deliver a speech highlighting his administration’s economic achievements in its first seven months. A performance of the national anthem by the army band was to follow and a performance by an army mariachi band was to close the event.

Cabinet members, foreign diplomats, state governors and other officials were expected to attend.

The first AMLOFest was held last year to celebrate the president’s landslide election victory.

