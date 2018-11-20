Three chocolate makers win seven medals at international competition

News

Mexico City's TA.CHO was the big winner with four gold medals

Mexican chocolate makers cacao producers were recognized and awarded medals in international and regional competitions last weekend.

Three chocolatiers won five gold, one silver and a bronze at the 2018 world final of the International Chocolate Awards on Saturday in Florence, Italy.

The big winner was Mexico City-based TA.CHO Taller de Chocolate, awarded a gold medal for its Consuelo 73% bar in the micro-batch dark chocolate category.

It was also crowned best chocolate maker, best direct trader and best growing country in the micro-batch – plain/origin dark chocolate bar category, winning three more gold medals.

Tabasco-based Chocolates Wolter and its Quetzalli 70% with chicatana (ant) salt and cardamom bar won a gold medal in the rough ground flavored dark chocolate bars category.

In the chocolate ganaches or truffles category, Mexico City-based Que Bo! Chocolatería Mexicana Evolutiva competed among six other finalists, winning a bronze medal with its passion fruit and pink pepper bonbon.

The same chocolatier competed in the milk chocolate enrobed whole fruit, winning silver among four finalists with its chile mangos with 50% cacao milk chocolate.

Chocolates Wolter was the top Mexican winner last December at a regional competition, winning 10 medals.

On Friday, the first Mesoamerican Biodiversity-Friendly Cacao Award was celebrated in Mexico City, with three producers from Comalcalco, Tabasco, winning the first, second and third places among competitors from 10 different countries.

Source: El Financiero (sp)