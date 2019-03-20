Three cities top Ikea’s list of possible store locations

The Swedish furniture and home accessories store Ikea is looking at Mexico’s three largest cities as the sites for its first outlets in Mexico.

The company set up an office in Mexico City in 2017 in preparation for establishing a presence here, but has said little on the subject until now.

Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey are in the running but “we’re also looking at the country in general,” said Ikea México marketing manager Antonia Bañuelos León.

He said the company is considering several store formats; further details are to be announced in a month’s time.

Last August, Ikea posted vacancies for its Mexico City office and another in Guadalajara.

A store in the capital could be a challenge because the traditional Ikea business model requires large warehouse space on the outskirts of a city. But the model is changing, reported the Economista newspaper.

The company has announced it will open a new store in the highly populated center of Paris, France, where it will sell a wide variety of products in a relatively small space.

Ikea has 427 stores in 52 countries.

