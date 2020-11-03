Tijuana politician was dressed to kill for Halloween

Tijuana councilor and actress Claudia Casas courted controversy on Halloween, posting images of herself and her family on Facebook dressed in mock-bloody clothing and brandishing machetes and high-caliber rifles.

Such weapons are highly associated with organized crime.

The post featured pictures of Casas and her husband and daughter wearing various Halloween masks and clothing made to look blood-spattered. All three took turns holding a machete and a butcher’s knife, both also dripping in red paint, as well as a high-caliber rifle.

The wall behind them had slogans in the same blood-red paint that said, “Make Mexico purge again” and “Purge 2020”

The slogans appear to be a reference to the popular American movie series The Purge, which depicts a speculative version of the United States in which, on a single day each year, all citizens can legally kill each other with impunity.

Casas has acted in narco-films produced by her husband, Óscar López.

Tijuana has the highest number of homicides in Baja California, and the state has the highest number of murders in Mexico, according to the latest federal statistics. As of September, 53.7 people have been killed for every 100,000 people in the state this year.

Tijuana accounted for more than half of that number, with 1,534 people killed between January and September.

Source: El Universal (sp)