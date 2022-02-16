Transport ministry steps in and halts planned highway toll increase

The Transport Ministry intervened Wednesday to stop a hike in toll-highway tariffs, which was set to go into force the same day.

The federal highways agency Capufe released a last minute statement on Wednesday to call off the hikes. “Capufe informs that the tariff adjustment to begin today will be suspended until further notice. This change follows instructions issued by the transportation ministry.”

Capufe, which is part of the ministry, announced a 7.36% average increase in toll prices on Tuesday, in a statement which has now been removed from its website. In the statement, it said the hike was a decision taken by the national infrastructure fund Fonadin and the state development bank Banobras.

The agency said at the time that the hike was in response to high inflation rates, which soared over 7% in 2021. It added that the funds raised from the increase would be directed to improving highways and bridges around the country.

The Cuernavaca-Acapulco highway from Morelos to Guerrero was set to increase more than 13% to 596 pesos (almost US $30) and the Circuito Exterior Mexiquense (México state Outer Loop Road) would have risen 9%.

There are 42 highways and 32 bridges — 12 of which cross borders — under the operation of Capufe. That means the agency is responsible for 44% of the national network of toll highways and 65% of the bridges.

