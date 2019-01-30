Shuttered tourism marketing agency has debt of 70 million pesos

The disbandment of the Tourism Promotion Council (CPTM), a move that was severely criticized by the tourist industry, has revealed that the agency owed 70.6 million pesos (US $3.7 million) when it was shut down.

The council’s latest financial statements, updated with August 2018, figures, indicate that there are several legal proceedings against it.

The biggest single debt owed by the organization that was responsible for international tourism marketing is 27.4 million pesos in salaries and bonuses to employees.

A data storage and computer systems maintenance firm, Compliance Officers, has sued for breach of contract, demanding the payment of 1.5 million pesos owed for services provided.

The CPTM and its 21 offices abroad were liquidated last month by the federal government.

Tourism promotion will now fall under the jurisdiction of Mexico’s embassies around the world.

Source: Milenio (sp)