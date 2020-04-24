Tourism ministry releases promotional videos for Canada, Australia

The federal Tourism Ministry (Sectur) has launched a pair of promotional videos on YouTube to remind Canadian and Australian citizens of what Mexico has to offer when they are finally able to travel again.

People the world over might want to shake off the cabin fever by getting as far away from home as possible, and federal Tourism Minister Miguel Torruco hopes the videos will help citizens of those countries choose Mexico. Australia and Canada are among Mexico’s top markets for foreign tourists.

The videos highlight the natural and cultural attractions that Mexico has to offer, such as its gastronomy, Magical Towns, colonial cities, archaeological sites and beaches. Each is narrated in naturally accented English that speaks directly the residents of each country.

“G’day mate,” begins the video produced for the Australian market. “These are times for fluffy lamingtons, dusting off the board games, watching old classics, docos and sharing great stories.”

The narrator goes on to say that people here in Mexico are doing the same in their homes, then asks, “Remember the last time you visited me?”

The video made for the Canadian market.

The video mentions falling in love with the food, learning to surf and all “those chill afternoons.” Although Mexico is taking care for the present, the narrator assures viewers it is thinking about the future.

“When we meet again, I promise to take you to try our spongy conchas,” says the narrator over a shot of the sugary sweet rolls.

The video made for the Canadian market follows a similar format, but focuses on the Quebec dish called poutine and maple treats and highlights beaches, camping and vineyards to attract more citizens of that country. It is available in both English and French.

Sectur has also released promotional videos for various states, including Yucatán, San Luis Potosí, Baja California, México state, Morelos and Oaxaca. Aimed at the domestic market, the approximately 30-minute Spanish-language videos provide detailed information about what each state has to offer.

Mexico’s tourism sector has been hit especially hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Experts at Mexico City’s Anáhuac University said in March that the crisis poses the biggest threat to the industry since World War II.

But it isn’t just hotels and tour operators who feel the pinch. Street vendors in Mexico’s well established informal economy who rely on tourism to eke out a daily living are also struggling. Vendors in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, have resorted to bartering directly for food in order to be able to eat.

Source: El Universal (sp)