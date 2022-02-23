Trailers without brakes cause havoc on Morelos highway

Two trailers whose brakes failed caused two separate accidents in Morelos on Wednesday morning, leaving at least seven people injured, one seriously.

The accidents took place on the Mexico City-Acapulco highway around 10:45 a.m. just one kilometer away from each other, on the outskirts of Cuernavaca.

Both drivers fled after the crashes, the newspaper Milenio reported. The federal highways agency Capufe temporarily closed the highway in both directions.

More than 15 vehicles were affected in the accidents. The first completely destroyed various vehicles and damaged others. The second crash took place moments later.

Both accidents were on the Paso Exprés, a 14 kilometer section of the highway opened in 2017. In the last five years, more than 300 serious road accidents have been recorded on the stretch of highway, claiming more than 100 lives, the newspaper El Sol de Cuernavaca reported.

With reports from Milenio and El Sol de Cuernavaca