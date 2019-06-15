News
Train slams into trailer after semi driver loses race in México state

Saturday, June 15, 2019

Another semi driver has once again tried to win a race against a train — and lost, this time in an urban area in the greater Mexico City metropolitan area.

Security cameras captured the semi traveling across a level crossing in the Rústica Xalostoc neighborhood of Ecatepec, México state, and almost winning the race.

But the train struck the back end of the semi-trailer, driving it sideways into a car, a school bus and a motorcycle that had stopped for the train on the other side of the crossing.

The collision also affected a nearby building with enough force to shake the camera mounted on it.

Police said one person suffered minor injuries.

Source: El Universal (sp)

