Transit van strikes truck on Mexico-Pachuca highway killing 12

The truck appeared to have been stationary and partially occupying one lane

Twelve people were killed this morning when a public transit van collided with a semi-trailer on the Mexico City-Pachuca highway near Cerro Gordo in Ecatepec.

At least 10 people were injured in the accident in which the Volkswagen Transporter transit van struck the rear end of the trailer at about 5:00 this morning. Emergency services personnel said it appeared the truck was stationary at the side of the freeway, but occupied at least half the lane.

More than half the van was completely destroyed.

A second transit van was also severely damaged but none of its passengers was injured.

The driver of the truck was not found at the scene of the accident; the driver of the Volkswagen was killed.

