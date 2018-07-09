MORE NEWS
30 seconds for Mexico: 15 passionate youths sought for MIT course
They will get a chance to attend a course to develop a technologically-based project that can have a positive impact in Mexico.
Calakmul jade mask has returned to Campeche after 14 years
The Calakmul jade mask, an iconic and representative object of the Mayan culture, will be on permanent display in Campeche.
Transpeninsular Cancún-Palenque train generates high expectations
The proposed tourist train has generated a positive reaction from business groups but received a more circumspect response from an environmental organization.
Wibit Sports’ floating water park is new attraction in Cancún
25sharesThere’s more fun on the beach this summer in Cancún with the opening of the city’s first inflatable waterpark. TheYou
CFE backs off on legal action over regulations governing sale of solar energy
The electricity commission has withdrawn its legal opposition to the regulations governing the sale of solar energy up to 500 kilowatts.
New military police headquarters opens officially in Guanajuato
A new military police headquarters will officially open in Guanajuato following today’s dedication of the 450-million-peso (US $23.4-million) facility.
MORE RECENT STORIES
Economic resurgence seen with reduction of IVA at norther border
IEnova wins contract for million-barrel fuel terminal in Sinaloa
LIghtning strikes kill five people in Michoacán
15 people dead after series of attacks on bars in Nuevo León
Better internet for Baja: cable firm to lay new fiber optic cable
Breeding program releases 40,000 young totoaba in Sea of Cortés
It was the peso’s best week in more than six years
Culiacán hospital construction to be completed by next March
Hapless Morelos candidate received just one vote, presumably his own
New purchasing scheme to avoid corruption; IVA to be halved near border
Cancún-Palenque train will begin construction next year: Morena senator
Amnesty process begins: women, children, youth victims will be focus
Life on Chihuahua Street isn’t quite the same since AMLO’s election
Relatives of today’s elephants roamed Oaxaca 10,000 years ago
‘El Mijis:’ from gangster to state congressman in San Luis Potosí
Prison director turned Sinaloa Cartel boss extradited to US