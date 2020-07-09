Travelers at Mexico City’s Benito Juárez International Airport will be able to enjoy free Wi-Fi in both terminals starting July 13, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announced.

Through a network of some 200 antennas, the service will have the capacity to connect up to 8,000 simultaneous users and will not ask for personal information nor interrupt browsing with advertisements. There will also be no time limit on Wi-Fi usage, and browsing will, for the most part, be free of restrictions. Up to 130,000 users can connect each day.

The airport’s Wi-Fi network, with bandwidth of 3.5 megabits per second per user, will be called Gratis_CDMX_Avenida and will be available at 36 gates in Terminal 1, and 23 gates in Terminal 2, as well as common areas and food courts throughout the airport.

The airport’s general manager, Jesús Rosano García, highlighted that free internet in the terminals will benefit national and international passengers as they monitor flight information and general information about the city.

The service comes at no extra cost to city government per the terms of its telecommunications contract with Telmex.

Mayor Sheinbaum also reported that the speed of free Wi-Fi services at 13,694 C5 security posts throughout Mexico City has been increased from 20 to 100 megabits per second. Mexico City now ranks at No. 2 in the world for the number of free internet access points, second only to Moscow.

Source: Economía Hoy (sp), Político (sp), El Heraldo de México (sp)