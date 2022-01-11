This traveling wine and gourmand fair’s next stop: Teotihuacán

Two years ago, Intervinos, an itinerant wine and gourmand festival that has traveled all over Mexico since its inception, began to bring together food, wine, Mexican-made spirits and local crafts, visiting different states throughout the year, the most recent event taking place in Querétaro on December 10–12.

Already the event has taken place seven times in several states, spotlighting wines from every region in Mexico, as well as a few from Spain and France.

Wine lovers will soon have their chance to attend the traveling festival’s next incarnation on January 28–30, 2022, when it takes place in San Juan Teotihuacán, México state, near the famed ruins.

Other future Intervinos events are planned for Tlaxcala city on March 18–20, in Valle de Bravo on April 29–May 1, and Cuernavaca, Morelos, June 17–19, with more dates to come during the year.

At the Teotihuacán event, organizers are planning shows among the site’s archaeological ruins, an open-air cinema, kids games, photo opportunities, auctions and, of course, a selection of wines from all over Mexico. There will be five tastings a day.

Other activities scheduled include hot-air balloon rides at dawn, ATV tours, temezcales (indigenous sweat lodge experiences) and a luxurious spa on site, all while you bask in the shadow of the pyramids dedicated to the sun and moon.

Rooms will be available at the nearby Hotel Villas, and a romantic dinner package is available with a special menu.

Intervinos is a great excuse to travel throughout the country in 2022, celebrating Mexican unique wine regions and what they have to offer. For more details on its upcoming events, visit the traveling festival’s website.

Sommelier Diana Serratos writes from Mexico City.