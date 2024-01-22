Truck drives into crowd of soccer fans in Torreón, killing 1

A soccer game ended in tragedy in Torreón, Coahuila, on Sunday night, when a pickup truck veered off the road into a crowd of fans, killing one person and injuring several others.

The accident occurred at around 11:30 p.m. outside the TSM Corona stadium, following a LigaMX soccer game between the teams of Santos Laguna, from Torreón, and Rayados, from Monterrey.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark gray pickup truck with Texas license plates speeding north on the San Pedro highway before veering into the left-hand lane, colliding with a yellow taxi, then plowing into a group of Monterrey fans outside the TSM parking lot.

According to media reports, four men and two women were injured, some of them seriously. In the early hours of Monday morning, LigaMX confirmed that one person had died, whom local media identified as a 50-year-old woman.

At least four people were taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment, with injuries including fractured bones and head trauma. One of the injured was a 14-year-old boy, who is reported to be in stable condition.

Agents of the Coahuila State Prosecutor’s Office (FGE) arrested two women of U.S. nationality at the scene, who are believed to have been passengers in the pickup truck. Authorities have not yet announced the identity of the driver.

“Those allegedly responsible have been detained and put at the disposition of the local authorities,” LigaMX said. The statement also expressed condolences to the deceased person’s family, and support and solidarity for the other victims.

The Coahuila FGE stressed that the incident is being treated as a road accident, denying rumors on social media that it was triggered by a fight between fans. Some minor disturbances were reported during the game, at which Rayados beat Santos 2-0.

“The board of Santos has been in direct communication with state authorities, as well as with the boards of Rayados and LigaMX, to make available all of their resources and information, to help clarify the events and determine responsibilities,” LigaMX said.

With reports from Milenio and El Universal