Tulum cancels fireworks in response to concerns over effects on animals

There will be no fireworks next week in Tulum, Quintana Roo, out of respect for animals.

Mayor Víctor Mas Tah announced that the municipality will not set off fireworks during Independence Day ceremonies on September 15 because of concerns over the effect they have on animals.

Mas Tah said the decision was part of a campaign to make Tulum a more sustainable municipality. The money saved from cancelling the fireworks show will be directed towards a free pet sterilization program.

“We made this decision after hearing voices from different organizations that advocate for animals, who say that noise from fireworks affects pets as well as various species of birds and mammals,” said Mas Tah. “That’s why we’re making a change, to be consistent with making Tulum a sustainable municipality.”

The mayor said that cancelling the fireworks will save around 150,000 pesos (US $7,700).

The pet sterilization program is the result of an agreement between Tulum councilor Eva Rocha Geded and animal advocacy organizations.

The sterilizations will take place at the Cultural Center.

Mas Tah added that cancelling the fireworks will also protect businesses in the area that are put at risk of fire because of the display.

Source: Noticaribe (sp)