Two drivers lose races against train; for one it was fatal

News

The train won, as they often do.

There were two cases of races against trains yesterday in Nuevo León, one of which ended in the death of a driver.

In the first instance, Juan Cruz Pérez, 68, made an attempt to cross an intersection before a freight train in San Nicolás de los Garza. But although his semi-trailer was carrying no cargo, he didn’t quite make it.

The train struck the vehicle and left Cruz trapped inside. Emergency personnel freed the driver and transferred him to a nearby hospital where his condition was reported to be poor.

Later in the day, a man driving a pickup truck in an industrial neighborhood of Santa Catarina was not so lucky when he made a dash across a level crossing.

His vehicle was struck on the driver’s side by a three-engine freight train and pushed along the tracks for about 300 meters.

Medical assistance by first responders was not required: the driver was dead by the time they arrived.

Source: Info 7 (sp), El Mañana (sp)