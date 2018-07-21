Tierra Caliente mayor-elect one of two Morena members killed

News

Morena party members were shot and killed in two states yesterday.

The mayor-elect of a Tierra Caliente municipality in Michoacán was assassinated yesterday while meeting with other Morena party members of the local council.

Eliseo Delgado Sánchez was in a restaurant across from municipal headquarters in Buenavista when a gunman entered and began firing.

One of the councilors attending the meeting was wounded.

Morena, the party headed by president-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador, swept the municipal election in Buenavista on July 1.

Days before the election armed civilians shot and killed the interim mayor, Javier Ureña González. He was traveling in a vehicle in the community of 18 de marzo on June 27 when the gunmen opened fire from another vehicle.

In Jalisco, meanwhile, armed civilians aboard a truck gunned down Zenón Cocula Fierros, who had been a Morena candidate for council in San Pedro Tlaquepaque. He was killed instantly, the Tlaquepaque police chief said.

Source: El Universal (sp), Milenio (sp)