Tuesday, April 1, 2025
HomeNews
News

UNAM designs a ‘supertortilla’ to fight malnutrition in Mexico

MND Staff
By MND Staff
3
A stack of tortillas with a hand at the top, pulling a couple of tortillas off the stack.
The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) has developed a tortilla low in calories but dense in nutrients. (Daniel Augusto/Cuartoscuro)

Researchers at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) have developed a nutritionally fortified tortilla to help address the country’s obesity and malnutrition problems.

The tortillas are made through a double fermentation process and are fortified with protein, calcium, fiber, folic acid, probiotics, and prebiotics. The double fermentation process reduces pH (a measure of acidity and alkali) and increases the food’s shelf life so that artificial preservatives are not necessary.

A National Autonomous University of Mexico scientist in a lab coat holding a large ball of uncooked tortilla dough
The tortilla dough was created by professors and students at UNAM’s Food Engineering and Industrial Chemistry department at its Cuautitlán campus. (UNAM Global TV)

The addition of probiotics — living microorganisms — is beneficial to the health of the consumer, says Dr. Raquel Gómez, a microbiologist and a member of the UNAM research team.

“Living microorganisms are beneficial to our health,” she said. “They decrease plasma levels of lipids and chronic inflammation, which causes illnesses such as diabetes mellitus, obesity, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and even cancer.”

The probiotics pass into the consumers’ gastrointestinal tract, where they help protect the so-called “good bacteria” in the body and promote digestive health.

Gómez said the tortillas are low in calories and eating two of them is equivalent to drinking a glass of milk. In fact, the tortillas are enriched with milk proteins, and the double fermentation process also eliminates the need for anti-clumping agents. 

The researchers — professors and students at UNAM’s Food Engineering and Industrial Chemistry department at its Cuautitlán campus — say the tortillas can last more than one month at room temperature and over three months when refrigerated.

The increased shelf life and high nutritional value make the tortillas a viable alternative for remote communities where malnutrition and lack of electricity are issues. 

Mexican man biting into a taco over a plate of more tacos he holds in his hand.
The researchers also hope the new tortilla will provide nutritional support to Mexicans in remote, vulnerable communities with little access to fresh, quality food. (Margarito Pérez Retana/Cuartoscuro)

However, the double fermentation process means that, after a certain length of time, it is necessary to sprinkle a bit of water on the tortilla before it is reheated so it can recover its original texture and malleable properties.

Gómez said the tortillas are made by mixing all the ingredients and letting the masa, or dough, sit for two or three hours before it is shaped into tortillas and cooked. 

The researchers tested the masa for humidity and texture to make sure it was sufficiently malleable to stretch and shape without tearing. Gómez said the use of probiotics and the double fermentation process made the masa more elastic and spongy without subtracting at all from the taste and smell. 

The cooked tortillas were analyzed to ensure that the probiotics survived the entire process and chemical analysis was carried out to determine the amount of proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins and minerals that remained.

The study was done exclusively with wheat flour, but Gómez said there is no reason that corn flour could not be used. 

In February, the UNAM researchers were presented with the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property’s Innovation Award.

With reports from Infobae, Wired and UNAM Global TV

3 COMMENTS

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Los Alegres de Barranco band poses with instruments and cowboy hats

US revokes visas of Mexican band who paid homage to cartel boss ‘El Mencho’

MND Staff - 4
The band Los Alegres del Barranco is at the center of a heated controversy after paying tribute to notorious drug lord Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes during a recent concert.
Kristi Noem and President Trump

Homeland Security Secretary outlines Trump’s ‘wishlist’ for Mexico to sidestep tariffs

MND Staff - 9
The list of requests was presented to President Sheinbaum by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who suggested Mexico may still be able to avoid tariffs before Wednesday.
Mexican soldier and ship

Navy seizes over 17 million liters of stolen fuel in double ‘huachicol’ busts

MND Staff - 0
Two separate operations netted enough stolen diesel and hydrocarbons to represent one of Mexico’s biggest fuel theft busts over the past decade.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC