Tuesday, December 3, 2024
HomeNews
News

Formal employment propels Mexico’s job market forward in October

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
In the first 10 months of the year, the size of Mexico's workforce increased by 723,563, according to INEGI.
In the first 10 months of the year, the size of Mexico's workforce increased by 723,563, according to INEGI. (Moisés Pablo/Cuartoscuro)

Mexico’s unemployment rate fell to 2.5% in October, down from 2.9% a month earlier, according to official data.

The national statistics agency INEGI reported Tuesday that 1.53 million people were unemployed at the end of October, a reduction of 254,000 compared to the end of September.

With the addition of over 445,000 jobs, October was Mexico’s second-best month this year for job creation. (Isaac Esquivel/Cuartoscuro)

The unemployment rate in October was not far off the record low of 2.3% in March.

Mexico’s economically active population — people aged 15 or over who are working or looking for work — was just over 61.4 million people in October, according to INEGI.

The size of Mexico’s total workforce increased by almost 446,000 in October compared to September to reach 59.87 million. October was Mexico’s second-best month this year for job creation.

The increase in the size of the Mexican workforce in October — considering both formal and informal sectors of the economy — came after some 276,000 jobs were lost in September.

Juan Carlos Alderete, head of economic analysis at Banorte, said that the latest jobs data suggested that “weakness seen on certain fronts” in recent months was only temporary.

The creation of more than 445,000 jobs in October occurred despite a slowdown in the Mexican economy.

The top of the facade of the Bank of Mexico building in Mexico City, which features a sculptured man and woman in ancient Roman-style dress on either side of a block of stone saying Banco de Mexico
Mexico’s economy has slowed in 2024 after growing 3.2% in 2023. (Rogelio Morales Ponce/Cuartoscuro)

Mexico’s economy grew just 1.5% in annual terms in the first nine months of the year, compared to 3.2% in 2023. The Bank of Mexico is forecasting that economic growth this year will be just 1.2%.

Colima has Mexico’s lowest unemployment rate, Tabasco the highest 

INEGI data shows that the unemployment rate in the small Pacific coast state of Colima was just 1.2% in October, lower than any other state.

Nine other states had unemployment rates below 2%: Campeche, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Oaxaca and Puebla.

The Gulf coast state of Tabasco had the highest unemployment rate among Mexico’s 32 federal entities in October. Of the state’s economically active population, 4.1% didn’t have a job.

Ten other states had unemployment rates of 3% or higher in October: Coahuila, Chiapas, Mexico City, Durango, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas.

60% of new jobs created in October are in the formal sector 

Of the 446,000 new jobs created in October, 269,000 are in the formal sector and 177,000 are in the informal sector.

In October, 54.1% of all people with jobs worked in Mexico’s vast informal sector, which includes street vendors and many domestic workers.

Informal workers don’t pay income tax and don’t have access to formal employment benefits such as holiday pay and access to the Mexican Social Security Institute health care program.

Over 700,000 jobs added this year 

In the first 10 months of the year, the size of Mexico’s workforce increased by 723,563.

The newspaper El Economista reported that Mexico recorded net job additions in five months — February, March, May, July and October — and net job losses in January, April, June, August and September.

Of Mexico’s 59.87 million workers at the end of October, around 5.6 million, or 9.4% of the total, were classed as underemployed, meaning they would like to work more hours.

With reports from El Universal and El Economista

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
A dark-skinned young woman pushing a child in a stroller leads a group of migrants down a Mexican street, part of a migrant caravan

Mexican authorities break up migrant caravans as Trump presidency looms

MND Staff - 5
A prominent migrant rights activist accused Mexican officials of breaking up caravans by tricking migrants into accepting bus rides to far-off cities.
A crowd welcomes a passenger train that speeds into a station

Mexico designates nearly US $8B for massive expansion of passenger train network

MND Staff - 3
The planned 3,000 kilometers of passenger rail service will connect Mexico City to Nogales and Nuevo Laredo, among other destinations.
officials gather black plastic bags of counterfeit Chinese products outside a store in Mexico City

Authorities seize over 200,000 counterfeit Chinese products in Mexico City

MND Staff - 6
The Economy Ministry and the IMPI led the operation targeting Mexico Mart, a 16-story Chinese-operated macroplaza, on Thursday.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC