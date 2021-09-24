The ominous rumbling of the Popocatépetl volcano in recent days was not enough to discourage a Puebla man from making the ascent to its crater.

A Facebook user identified as “Francisco Popocatépetl” shared a video showing his risky adventure. The recording, which shows the alpinist near the crater as it spews volcanic gas, has recorded more than 20,000 views on the social media platform.

“Yahweh will move the air so nothing happens to us,” Francisco said, as plumes of smoke rose up out of the crater and threatened to envelop him. Later, he shouted, “Yahweh, I love you!”

The man climbed the volcano in defiance of current safety guidelines. A 12-kilometer safety perimeter remains in effect around the volcano, inside which civilians are not supposed to enter.

According to his social media profile, Francisco Popocatépetl is a physical trainer.

With reports from UnoTV and Proceso