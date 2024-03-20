Wednesday, March 20, 2024
News
News

Got 1 min? Unusual animal sightings in Mexico City this week

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Wolfdog capture in Mexico City
Is it a wolf? Is it a dog? Turns out, it was a wolfdog wandering in the Gustavo A. Madero neighborhood on Monday. (SSC/X)

Expect the unexpected could be an apt slogan for Mexico City, especially considering that a wolfdog, an anteater and a bull all made unusual appearances in the metropolitan area of the capital in recent days.

A Czechoslovakian wolfdog was captured in a neighborhood in the northern borough of Gustavo A. Madero on Monday, an anteater was “rescued” in the México state municipality of Nezahualcóyotl the same day and a bull invaded the parking lot of a university campus in the southern district of Tlalpan on Tuesday.

The wolfdog was sighted in the San Juan de Aragón neighborhood prior to being caught by firefighters and officials with the Mexico City Animal Surveillance Brigade. A youth on a motorbike reportedly assisted the capture.

Initial reports said that a wolf, rather than a wolfdog, had been caught, but authorities denied that was the case.

In a post to the X social media platform on Monday evening, the Mexico City Ministry of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection referred to the animal as a wolf, although it said the specimen would be taken to the federal environmental protection agency Profepa for identification.

The animal was subsequently identified as a female Czechoslovakian wolfdog, a species that came into being via the breeding of wolves with German Shepherd dogs.

Anteater in a tree
While anteaters are native to Mexico, they aren’t usually found in busy urban centers like this one was on Monday. (Ciudad Nez/Facebook)

Just east of the capital proper, residents of the Joyas de Aragón neighborhood in Nezahualcóyotl spotted an anteater moving between trees on Monday. Municipal security authorities said in a post to Facebook that the anteater was “rescued” and handed over to local firefighters who were to take the animal to a wildlife reintegration center.

Anteaters are native to Mexico, but they are rarely, if ever, seen in the metropolitan area of Mexico City.

Not to be outshone by the wolfdog and anteater was a bull that showed up in the parking lot of the Santa Teresa campus of the La Salle University on Tuesday.

Videos posted to social media showed the bull attempting to charge a woman, who was fortunately protected by a parking lot ticket machine.

 

The university said in a brief statement that the bull entered the parking lot from a nearby property and that “at no time was the safety of our community or the animal compromised.”

It added that the owners of the bull had removed the animal from the university and that activities at the campus were continuing “regularly.”

With reports from El Universal 

AMLO at the morning press conference

Murders in Mexico last month were 25% lower than July 2018 peak

MND Staff - 0
Almost half of all homicides in the first two months of the year occurred in just six states in Mexico.

144 migrants found in cargo train wagon in Coahuila

MND Staff - 0
The 144 migrants from Central and South America were seen by medical professionals before being turned over to authorities.
Interior Minister Luisa María Alcalde

Updated census shows nearly 100,000 missing persons in Mexico

MND Staff - 2
More than 15,000 names in Mexico's missing persons database have been found alive or confirmed dead, the Interior Minister said.