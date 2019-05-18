Urban, tourism infrastructure improvements coming in Progreso, Yucatán

The Yucatán government will spend 60 million pesos (US $3.1 million) on improvements in the port city of Progreso this year.

The infrastructure projects will include installing underground wiring, road repairs and improvements and the remodeling of Progreso’s House of Culture.

But that’s only the beginning.

At the inauguration of a sports event, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal said President López Obrador had agreed to contribute between 300 million and 500 million pesos to infrastructure projects in Progreso next year.

“The most important thing is that it’s not just tourism infrastructure: it’s to improve roads, schools, potable water, distribution of electricity, and to be able to relocate many of those that live in makeshift housing near the swamp to more permanent housing made of concrete with stable roofs.”

The governor highlighted that these projects and more are also essential to increase tourism in the city, which currently receives 128 cruise ships and 440,000 tourists every year.

To that end, the state government will also direct some of the funds toward the construction of a tree-lined plaza with areas for recreation, the finishing of the city’s boardwalk and the construction of a pedestrian-only street to connect the boardwalk to Progreso’s commercial center.

The city will also use the money to install underground utility cables, improve water and drainage systems and plant trees to line roadways.

