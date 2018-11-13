Search continues for US citizen missing in Chihuahua

News

The search continues for Patrick Braxton-Andrew, the 34-year-old United States citizen who disappeared in southwestern Chihuahua on October 28.

A team of rappel climbers were out on the weekend, descending otherwise inaccessible 280-meter-deep ravines.

This search focused on ravines located in the municipality of Urique, but there was no sign of the missing man, who was last seen in the town of the same name.

Checkpoints were set up on roads going in and out of Bahuichivo, looking for suspicious looking individuals.

The search also extended to the town of Mesa de Arturo, where investigators checked several cabins where the missing U.S. citizen might have sought shelter. But again there was sign of Braxton-Andrew.

However, blood was found in one of the cabins and it will be checked against the DNA of family members of the missing man.

Spent assault rifle cartridges were also found at the scene.

State prosecutors said the region, located within Copper Canyon National Park, is under the control of a crime gang leader known as “El Chueco.”

Source: Vivir en Parral (sp), El Nuevo Día (sp)