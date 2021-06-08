US downgrades Mexico alert to level 3 ‘reconsider travel’

The United States has downgraded its travel advisory for Mexico to level 3, or “Reconsider travel.”

Previously, the Department of State’s advisory for U.S. citizens regarding Mexico was at level 4, or “Do not travel.”

“Reconsider travel to Mexico due to Covid-19. Exercise increased caution in Mexico due to crime and kidnapping. Some areas have increased risk,” reads the latest advisory, issued Tuesday.

The Department of State warns against any travel to Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán and Sinaloa due to crime and Tamaulipas due to crime and kidnapping.

It also urges citizens to reconsider travel to a further 11 states due to crime. Those are Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Jalisco, state of México, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Sonora and Zacatecas.

Many more states are categorized under the heading “Exercise increased caution.”

The Department of State continues to warn that crime poses serious danger to travelers. “Violent crime – such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery – is widespread,” the advisory reads.

Mexico News Daily