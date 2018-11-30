News

The Yucatán colonial town of Valladolid has been named one of the top nine emerging travel destinations in North America for 2019 by the travel website Travel Lemming.

An expert panel of six of the world’s top travel influencers — travel bloggers and YouTubers known worldwide — selected “the next nine hot and trendy spots” from dozens of submissions sent in by tourism organizations from around the globe.

In describing why Valladolid won, the website said: “. . . Those who build in the time to soak up this magical village will soon come to wonder why it wasn’t at the top of their list to begin with. From stunning Spanish colonial architecture to bustling markets, visitors to Valladolid will be spoiled for choice of activities.”

Among the judges’ comments: “Valladolid is often missed by tourists but we think it should be on everyone’s bucket list. If you looking to go to some of the best cenotes in Mexico and check out some Mayan ruins, base yourself in Valladolid for a day or two.”

The city, which is also a Pueblo Mágico, or Magical Town, is located about 160 kilometers east of the capital, Mérida, and a 30-minute drive from the Chichén Itzá archaeological site.

Travel Lemming promotes travel to emerging travel destinations, encouraging travelers to think beyond the popular destinations and forge their own path.

Mexico News Daily