Spring-breakers are steering clear of the resort city of Puerto Vallarta: cancellations for the upcoming vacation period number between 10,000 and 13,000, according to the local chapter of the National Chamber of Business, Services and Tourism (Canaco-Servytur).

But some people are relieved.

The vice-president of the Puerto Vallarta Canaco-Servytur chapter, Martín Rodríguez Félix, told the newspaper El Financiero that he believes the travel warnings issued by the United States, disputes between local transportation companies and the ride-sharing service Uber, muggings of tourists and abuses of local tour companies have all had an impact on spring break travelers’ vacation plans.

Lost revenue is estimated at close to 400 million pesos (US $20.7 million).

Yet Puerto Vallarta ranked among the 10 Mexican cities with the lowest perceived levels of insecurity in a survey by the national statistics institute, Inegi, Rodríguez said.

The reaction to lost spring break traffic has been mixed, according to the newspaper Vallarta Independiente. It reported yesterday that half the comments on social media are from people who are not unhappy about the news.

Some residents believe the collateral damage caused by the vacationers, mostly youths from the United States, is more or less equal to the economic benefits they bring.

Comments revealed that on the negative side are the large quantities of garbage left on beaches and the tendency among the youthful visitors to enjoy open-air sexual activities.

