Violence closes schools in Guaymas-Empalme, Sonora

Public schools have been closed in the Guaymas-Empalme valley in Sonora after a series of violent incidents that left two people dead and one missing.

The violence started early Thursday morning when armed civilians attacked several homes in Guaymas. The first incident happened at 3:30am on Thursday, when the aggressors killed a 27-year-old man in the Morelos Ejido. At 7:00am, the commando killed a 51-year-old man, wounded another person and kidnapped a third at the Francisco Márquez Ejido. The attackers also set fire to several houses.

Sonora state police said they are working with federal and local authorities to find those responsible.

“We’ve interviewed several witnesses, we’ve collected evidence from the crime scenes and we’ve deployed people to the area,” the state Attorney General’s Office said in a statement. “We’re also looking for the person who was kidnapped.”

Police found .223-caliber and 7.62×39mm shell casings at the scenes, both of which are banned for civilian use in Mexico.

Source: El Universal (sp)