VivaAerobus orders 25 new aircraft from Airbus

An illustration of Viva's new Airbus A321neo.

It is the company's second largest airplane purchase

VivaAerobus has announced the purchase of 25 new Airbus A321neo aircraft, rounding up its fleet to 80 airplanes.

The ultra-low-cost airline first ordered 52 A320 aircraft in 2013, and ordered three more in the last two years.

The A321neo aircraft has a 240-seat configuration, 54 more than the A320.

Price tag on the 25 planes is US $3.5 billion.

VivaAerobus CEO Gian Carlo Nucci said “this investment reflects the confidence shareholders, workers and passengers have in Viva’s business model, and represents a step forward in the consolidation of VivaAerobus’ ongoing and disciplined expansion.”

The airline described the purchase as historic. It is also the second largest after the 2013 purchase, which amounted to more than $5 billion.

Chief commercial officer Eric Schulz said VivaAerobus will benefit from the additional capacity of the A321neo, its superior performance and lower operational costs, meeting the increasing demand for low-cost air travel in Mexico.

